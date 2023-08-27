OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Friday in connection with an assault reported in Lucas County.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig, of Ottumwa, was charged with second-degree murder after being taken into custody Friday with assistance from the Ottumwa Police Department without incident.
Investigators say the charges stemmed from a July assault reported in the small town of Russell. The assault occurred in early July but wasn't reported to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office until Aug. 4, according to the DCI.
Court filings say Orwig had choked a Florida man unconscious, causing him to fall to a concrete patio and hitting his head. Johnson was hospitalized, placed on life-support, and ultimately died.
Authorities identified the Florida man as 33-year-old Nicholas Johnson. He died in the hospital Aug. 7.
An investigation by the DCI and Lucas County Sheriff's Office determined that Orwig caused the eventually fatal injuries to Johnson, a DCI press release said. Orwig is being held without bond in Lucas County.
