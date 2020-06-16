OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man faces charges after court filings accused him of threatening to burn down a home.
Charles Lahr, 47, 1303 W. Finley Ave., Ottumwa, was charged Sunday after police said they could smell gasoline inside the home. The criminal complaint said Lahr was near the doorway, arguing with another person who was near the driveway:
“[Lahr] then made threats to burn down the house while holding a gas can. The defendant then put gasoline on the floor inside the front door. Officers could smell the odor of gasoline inside the front door.”
The complaint said the responding officers could smell gasoline on Lahr, who also had multiple lighters. He was charged with making threats of arson, and magistrate court on Monday ordered him held on $5,000 bond. The charge is a Class D felony.