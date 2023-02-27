DES MOINES — A loaded gun was found during a security screening at Des Moines International Airport Sunday, leading an Ottumwa man to be charged.
Court documents say police charged 65-year-old Gregory Kepner, of Ottumwa, with violating airport regulations. Kepner told officials he forgot the gun was in his carry-on bag.
The weapon was found during the X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday. While there was not a bullet in the chamber, the gun’s magazine was loaded. It was a 9mm handgun.
Kepner was cited and released. It’s the first firearm detected at the Des Moines Airport this year. There were 15 collected last year.
The TSA recently increased penalties for bringing weapons to the airport, and can reach as high as $14,950 depending on the circumstances.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.
