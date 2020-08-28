OTTUMWA — On the fifth look at the ticket, Ottumwa's Timothy Roberts finally believed he had a winner.
After purchasing a "5 Spot" scratch ticket at the MAD Ave Quik Shop at 405 S. Madison Ave., he superstitiously waited until the next morning to scratch the ticket.
"Because until I scratch it off, it's always a big winner," he told Iowa Lottery officials Tuesday, six days after buying the ticket. "It could be anywhere from $5 to $50,000. So, until the following morning, I'm thinking it's $50,000.
"I came out to scratch it off and looked at it five times, then I ran to the place where I bought it and had them look at it."
The win was almost fate for Roberts, who owns Ottumwa Radiator Service. The 68-year-old usually is one of five who hangs around in his shop Thursday nights, and he normally buys plays for all of them in Lotto America.
This time, he forgot to do it.
"It was pure luck. I went to pay a bill, and I stop into this gas station to turn in a $20 ticket," he said. "But I forgot to buy the Lotto America tickets for the guys at the shop. So I drove down to the Quik Shop and told them I'd take two of those (5-Spot tickets)."
According to the Iowa Lottery website, the odds of winning $50,000 in the game is 1-in-119,677 1/2, though eight top prizes are awarded. There are five games per ticket, and the first three were losers before he finally won.
Roberts had told few people in his circle of family and friends.
"All I said was, 'It's about time,'" said Roberts' wife, Peggy. "I was at the lake, and he texted me the picture. I didn't respond, so he didn't think I saw it."
"She's like, 'Whose is it?" he said.
Roberts plans to tend to some needs with his prize.
"It really hasn't sunk in yet," he said. "I'll finally be able to get some teeth fixed, and we'll be able to pay some bills, and that'll make us happy."