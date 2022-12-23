DES MOINES — Police say an Ottumwa man was shot and killed at a Des Moines park on Monday.
D’Anthony Coleman, 22, of Ottumwa, died from gunshot wounds sustained at the MacRae Park in the southern part of Des Moines, about 2.75 miles northeast of the Des Moines International Airport.
Police said Coleman was at the park to meet with three other people for a transaction that became a robbery. In the ensuing altercation, Coleman was shot and killed.
One of the suspects, an 18-year-old man, later took their own life after police had tracked a car used in the robbery to a home roughly two miles from the scene. When police knocked on the home's door, they heard a gunshot from inside. Residents fled and told police a person inside the home had just shot themselves.
Police charged a 17-year-old from Brighton with first-degree robbery. Another juvenile has been questioned by not charged.
