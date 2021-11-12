OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was stabbed to death Thursday while working on a vehicle on Ottumwa's south side.
The Ottumwa Police Department received a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. that Gerald William Sapp, 55, was stabbed multiple times at 105 N. Hancock St. Sapp was a guest at the residence and was working just off the alley behind the residence.
Witnesses at the scene identified the assailant as 42-year-old Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, and also told police where he may have gone after the assault.
Police later established a perimeter at 110 N. Weller St., and obtained a search warrant for the property. Weller was found hiding inside a closet and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Officers said they recovered potential evidence as a result of the search.
Spurgeon was formally arrested at 3:58 a.m. Friday and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony. He was transported to the Wapello County Jail where he is being held without bond.