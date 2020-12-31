BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield Police Department has charged five with felony drug charges following a five-month investigation.
The department announced charges this week, and the final of five individuals was arrested on a warrant Wednesday.
Ottumwa man Jeffery Horn was among those charged. Authorities in Ottumwa arrested him Wednesday afternoon on warrants out of Davis County. He has been charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver less than five grams.
Police charged four others in the investigation:
— Daniel Eaton, of Bloomfield, was charged with one count of intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.
— Rebecca Hardy, of Bloomfield, was charged with three counts of intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine.
— Joseph Davis, of Drakesville, was charged with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.
— Amanda Pierson, of Drakesville, was charged with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.
A charge of intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted. For less than five grams, it is a class C felony, which can carry a prison sentence up to 10 years per count if convicted.