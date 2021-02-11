DES MOINES — Jurors in U.S. District Court found 34-year-old Hector Ramon Iglesias Tovar, of Ottumwa, guilty of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The verdict on Wednesday came after a two-day trial in the case heard by District Court judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger revealed an AR-15 rifle seized from the residence of Iglesias Tovar, as well as a .45 handgun seized from a vehicle he was driving.
Law enforcement officials also seized 142 grams of methamphetamine from the residence. The jury found Iglesias Tovar possessed both firearms, and he faces a sentence of five years to life on the possession in furtherance of drug trafficking charge, and a sentence of up to 10 years on the prohibited possession of a firearm charge.
Iglesias Tovar previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute the drug. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.
The investigation was conducted by the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force, the Ottumwa Police Department, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operation.
The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.