CLIVE — An Ottumwa man has won a $100,000 Powerball prize.
William Hall matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 2 drawing. His initial $50,000 prize was doubled because he opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.
Hall, who was one number away from winning that night’s $651.3 million jackpot, said he planned to use his winnings to purchase an RV to travel the country with his wife in retirement. He purchased his winning ticket at Fareway, 1325 Albia Road in Ottumwa, and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
The winning numbers in the Oct. 2 drawing were 28-38-42-47-52 and Powerball 1. The Power Play was 2.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number — called the Powerball — from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.