OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man charged with 140 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Last week, Judge Kirk Daily imposed a 14-year prison term for 44-year-old Jesse Elisha Gardner, of Ottumwa. Gardner was convicted of 12 total counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to the Wapello County Attorney's Office, Gardner's defense told the court he merely obtained the child pornography images and videos to aid law enforcement. His family requested mercy, noting he was an excellent father, the attorney's office said.
In court filings from July 2020, investigators said that Gardner had downloaded more than 200 videos and images that depicted at least 140 different children.
Each charge of sexual exploitation of a minor is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Gardner pled guilty to 12 of the 140 counts on Jan. 20, 2022.