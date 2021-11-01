OTTUMWA — A ceremony next week will proclaim Nov. 10 to be Esports History Day in Ottumwa.
A ceremony on Ottumwa's East Main Street at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 will signify the 40th anniversary of the founding of Twin Galaxies in Ottumwa, believed to be the first esports organization.
A 35-inch-wide bronze plaque to commemorate the anniversary will be unveiled during the ceremony. The plaque includes the photograph by LIFE magazine photographer Enrico Ferorelli from the cover of the magazine that included the story about the organization.
Among expected attendees are David Reichelt, a game designer from Simi Valley, California. He is best known for Color Switch, a mobile game that has 260 million downloads to this day.
"I respect the legacy of Ottumwa as the birthplace of esports history," said Reichelt, "and feel honored to play a small part to make sure that future generations understand how important the LIFE magazine photo is to the narrative of esports history."
The proclamation to be signed by Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio identifies Ottumwa as the video game capital of the world, and birthplace of organized competitive esports.