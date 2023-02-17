OTTUMWA — The February edition of Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will take place Tuesday, with this month's feature called "Staying Fit and Healthy with AquaFit" by Belinda Smith-Cicarella.
Deb Pedrick of Urbandale will provide music and speaking, with a theme called "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."
Doors to the event at Hotel Ottumwa open at 11 a.m., with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a cost of $14. The event will be held on the second-floor mezzanine of the hotel.
For reservations, contact Sandy Miller at millertime092576@gmail.com, or call (641) 777-1140 by Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.