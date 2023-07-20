The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 2023 season with a concert in Central Park at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s theme is Silly Stuff.
The band will feature soloist Karen Cook Merchant on “Selections from ‘Mary Poppins.’”
The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner”, “23 Skidoo!,” “Selections from ‘Mary Poppins,’” “Bell Bottom Trousers,” “Doodle-Doo-Doo,” “Toolie Oolie Doolie,” “Country Bumpkin,” “Hot Diggity (Dog Ziggity Boom),” “Ko Ko Mo,” “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” “The Penny-Whistle Song,” “Lexington March” and “America, The Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.