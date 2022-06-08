The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 2022 concert season with a performance at 7 p.m. tonight in Central Park.
This week’s concert will feature music and composers that might typically have been found in early, turn of the century concerts anywhere in the country.
Tonight’s program will include: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Lakeland Portrait,” “Country Gardens,” “All Through the Night,” “Too Fat Polka,” “Flourish for Wind Band,” “Promenade,” “The Sousa Scramble,” “The Billboard March,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Face book page.