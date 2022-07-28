OTTUMWA — Performers of the Ottumwa Municipal Band will bring together their musical talent for one last summer performance at 7 p.m. this evening in Central Park.
The band will wrap up its 158th season with a “Mancini” concert, meaning that all selections are composed by Henry Mancini. A guest vocalist will perform “Moon River” and “It Had Better Be Tonight.” “Pie in the Face Polka,” will feature two from our clarinet section, Karen Mason and Ron Hewus, and “Pennywhistle Jig,” will feature piccolo player, Susan Smith.
This evening’s complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Jesus Christ Superstar Medley,” “Moon River,” “Highlights from ‘The Pink Panther,’” “Pie in the Face Polka,” “Mancini! A Medley for Concert Band,” “Peter Gunn,” “It Had Better Be Tonight,” “Pennywhistle Jig,” “Mr. Lucky,” “March with Mancini” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for seating. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to center court of the Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band’s Facebook page.
