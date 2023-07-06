The Ottumwa Municipal Band will perform a “Gershwin Concert” at 7 p.m. tonight in Central Park.
All of the music performed will celebrate music written by George and Ira Gershwin.
Appearing with the band this week will be vocalist Megan Guest, vocal instructor at Cardinal Schools, who will be performing a medley of songs by George Gershwin, and one of Gershwin’s all-time favorites, “Summertime.”
The complete program as selected by director Brenda Hagedon includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “An American in Paris,” “George Gershwin Selection,” “Oh, Lady Be Good,” “Swanee,” “I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin’,” “Summertime,” “The Yankee Doodle Blues,” “The ‘Little’ Rhapsody in Blue,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Fascinating Rhythm” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
