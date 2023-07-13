The Ottumwa Municipal Band performs in honor of the Wapello County 4-H Expo tonight at 7 p.m. in Central Park.
In keeping with the expo theme, the concert will feature music associated with children, fairs and animals, and will feature a saxophone quartet playing, “Sax Serenade.” The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Billboard March,” “Chopsticks,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sax Serenade,” “Children’s March,” “Pocahontas,” “The Waltzing Cat,” “Highlights from Frozen,” “King Cotton March” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.