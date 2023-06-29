OTTUMWA — In celebration of the Fourth of July, the Ottumwa Municipal Band will feature a patriotic concert Thursday. It will also double as a tribute to composer Leroy Anderson as June 29 would have been his 115th birthday. The 7 p.m. performance in Central Park contains music associated with Independence Day or written by American folk music composers. Everyone is invited to wear red, white and blue.
Members of the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus will be the featured vocalists this week, performing “Armed Forces – The Pride of America” and “God Bless America.” The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Phantom Regiment,” “Armed Forces – The Pride of America!” “Jazz Pizzicato,” “Land of Liberty,” “Home Stretch,” “Theme from ‘Profiles in Courage’ - The John F. Kennedy March,” “God Bless America,” “Navy Blue March” and “American Visions.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
