The Ottumwa Municipal Band will present its seventh concert of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday in Central Park.
With all the problems and challenges that the recent rains and flooding have imposed on various locations in Iowa, band director Brenda Hagedon felt that looking at the role water has played in our history and culture would be interesting.
“Mississippi Suite” by Ferde Grofe depicts life as it developed along this great river. Other pieces look at the more somber and humorous or lighthearted aspects of water.
The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Mississippi Suite,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Brighton Beach Concert March,” “Deep River,” “Afton Water,” “Manila Bay,” “American Sea Rhapsody,” “Drunken Sailor,” “Blue Skies,” “The Footlifter March” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring chairs or blankets for their seating comfort. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Face book page.
