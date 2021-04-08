OTTUMWA — Ottumwa is being recognized for its trees.
The city was recently recognized with a Tree City USA Growth Award, one of 3,600 communities earning the distinction for 2020.
The award from the Urban Forestry Awards are presented on the behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and is in its 31st year.
To received the award, a city must provide education and public relations; partnerships; planning and management; and tree planting maintenance in their communities.