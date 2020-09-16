OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa was not among the recipients of a U.S. Department of Transportation grant that would be funded a project worth more than $18 million.
Winners of the 2020 series of BUILD Grants, under the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary Grants Program, were announced Wednesday.
Two Iowa projects were funded — one on I-235 in metro Des Moines and the other to create a diverging diamond exit for I-80 in Coralville — but not the project submitted by Ottumwa officials.
Ottumwa officials requested the grant funding for a project to integrate local and regional bus service with the national reach of the Ottumwa Amtrak Station. Funds would have included improvements to the station, streetscaping, utilities and infrastructure upgrades.
In May, Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio wrote in a letter that the project would “further activate the Main Street corridor as a vibrant business and entertainment district as well as the Ottumwa riverfront, creating a regional, transit-oriented district that drives economic and community activity.”
Ultimately, 58 projects were funded nationwide in the competitive grant process.