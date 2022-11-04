OTTUMWA — A state board has fined an Ottumwa nursing home for three founded violations.
Ridgewood Speciality Care was fined for violations that occurred from December 2021 through July 22.
The fine totaled $8,500 and came on Sept. 29. It was recently reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch as one of six Iowa nursing homes owned by the same company, Care Initiatives, the have faced recent fines. Out of all the violations found at homes run by the West Des Moines corporation, fines totaled $80,250 from the Iowa Department of Inspections of Appeals. More fines could be levied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
At Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa, a patient had a swollen and blue foot, which was noted in the patient's records, according to a state inspector's report. However, the issue was not addressed from when it was first noted Dec. 28, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022.
On Jan. 3, 2022, staff transported the patient to the emergency department where it was founded that the patient had irreversible damage from blocked blood flow to the limb. A vascular surgeon discussed potentially amputating parts of the patient's foot, but family instead declined surgery and placed the patient in hospice care.
The facility was also fined in another incident for allegations of abusive comments. Inspectors said in records that a patient suffering from dementia and psychotic disorder had begun shouting "Momma." A nurses aid, according to state documents, responded by screaming "Just shut up. Shut the f--- up."
Other fined facilities owned by Care Initiatives were located in Cedar Falls, Creston, Stratford, Waterloo and Sioux City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.