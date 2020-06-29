OTTUMWA — With Independence Day falling on a Saturday, several Ottumwa offices will be closing Friday to observe the holiday.
— Departments at Ottumwa City Hall will be closed Friday. The city's health and inspections department will be open reduced holiday hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Friday.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office will be closed Friday.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will be open until 3 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday.
— Friday's trash and recycling will be collected on Thursday. All yard waste, bulky items, and county trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesday.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be open on July 4, Noon-8 p.m., weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather.