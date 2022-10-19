OTTUMWA — Despite the efforts of Keith Caviness, the Ottumwa City Council continued down the path of franchise fees by officially adopting them during Tuesday's meet at City Hall.
The change to the ordinance to establish the fees passed its final reading by a 4-1 margin, the same tally as two weeks ago. As a result, franchise fees will become part of the city's finance structure over the next 25 years, implementing a 3% fee to gas and electric utilities inside city limits. The average bill will increase about $4.30 per month, and bring in approximately $1.6 million per year.
Residents and businesses likely won't see the hike until the early part of next year.
But Caviness, a former city councilman, spoke once again about the impact the fees will have, just as he did the two previous readings of the ordinance. However, he also submitted a petition "of about 100 signatures" to get the council to reconsider. According to the petition submitted to the city for its records, there were 85 signatures.
"Everybody coming to town and everyone in town would be subject to this tax immediately, or as soon as it's enacted," he said.
"I spoke with one gentleman who operates a business in Ottumwa and has been here for some time, and 3% would add $117 more to his regular bill," Caviness said. "So what we advertised was maybe $3 to $4, but that wasn't taking into consideration the businesses and people who have higher bills."
Caviness read the petition, saying "the citizens signed below respectfully request that you do not pass the final reading of the franchise fee bill for Ottumwa. We do not have enough money to pay additional charges on our gas and electric bill for the next 25 years."
The council did not have much to say, but council member Russ Hull stressed that the franchise fee revenue could only be used for certain purposes because the council adopted a revenue purpose statement.
"The one thing I want people to remember is that this supplements the general fund. We can't just go out and pave North Court Street in gold plating," he said. "This is a very specific thing and I don't want people to get that wrong."
In other business:
• The second reading of a proposed voluntary annexation of land at the intersection of Hutchinson Avenue and East Pennsylvania Avenue passed unanimously. Dollar General approached the city about building a third store in Ottumwa at the intersection, but neighboring residents harbored concerns based on the condition of the two other Dollar General stores on East Main Street and North Quincy Avenue.
Those concerns were again shared during the second reading, but social media interaction and feedback in the last two weeks have sparked both stores to close one day to organize and clean their stores, director of community development Zach Simonson said.
"The stores are closing for a couple days because there was feedback," he said. "It's encouraging because there was feedback, and when the community voices feedback, we get results."
The final reading of the ordinance will occur Nov. 1, when the council will decide whether to approve the annexation request.
Council member Marc Roe said the city did not approach Dollar General about opening a store in that area.
"Dollar General has the rights to that land right now, so this isn't something where we can say, 'We don't want Dollar General. We'd rather have a Casey's built there,'" he said. "It's a private land transaction, and who owns the land is not up to the city to determine."
Simonson did say that "annexation is only one part." Without annexation, he said, Dollar General could still build there, but it would be outside city limits.
