OTTUMWA — Campers will still be able to enjoy the campgrounds in Ottumwa Park despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release from the city states that the campground will open fro the season Saturday.
Precautions are being taken toe sanitize the area and to ensure campers are following the state’s rule of gathering no more than 10 people.
Camping is on a first-com, first-served basis; no reservations will be taken. Tents will not be allowed in the RV section. Campers will have access to the shower house with restrooms, dumping station, Wi-Fi, paved trail access, fishing, and an abundance of green space.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 641-682-1307 or Gene Rathje, parks director, at 641-682-8208.