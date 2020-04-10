OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School is postponing its 2020 prom.
A letter addressed to students Friday stated, “Prom was scheduled to take place on the evening of May 2, 2020. With the proclamation of schools remaining closed until April 30, 2020, the decision has been made to schedule this event on a different date.”
The letter said that the school will look into available dates for the facility and a new date will be set. “We will do everything we can to have prom if it is at all possible.”
The letter closed by stating that graduation is still scheduled for May 24 and that additional updates will be sent out if that needs to change.