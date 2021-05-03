OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is re-opening Tuesday.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for computer usage, printing, browsing and checking out materials; appointments are no longer needed. The genealogy room will also be available for research.
The meeting room is not yet open for reservations, and indoor children’s programming is still on hold. However, outdoor programs and story times are in the works for June. The library will also continue to offer curbside services.
Patrons are required. A disposable mask will be provided for those who don’t have one. In addition, patrons and members of their family who are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last two weeks are asked to refrain from using the library; call 641-682-7563 to explore other options for obtaining materials.