The Ottumwa Quilters Guild is hosting Quiltfest, a Quilt Show, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The event will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Second St. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
The guild members have 100-plus quilts to display and a sale table of quilting supplies.
There is a viewers choice vote for large quilt and small quilt with a ribbon prize. Three sponsors will award ribbons and a gift certificate prizes to a quilt of their choice. These sponsors will have coupons available for attendees to use in their shops. The sponsors are The Sewing House and Big River Fabric & Gift Co. in Ottumwa and Quilted Treasurers and Retreats of Eddyville.
The Guild began in 1980 and has monthly meetings to promote the interest and knowledge of the Art of Quilting. The membership is open to those interested in quilting. There are currently 36 members. The meetings consist of a short business meeting, a planned program and Show and Tell.
