OTTUMWA — The 2020 Susan G. Komen Virtual Race for the Cure Ottumwa is scheduled for Saturday.
The day will start with a virtual race day program at 8:45 a.m., which can be streamed on the Komen Greater Iowa Facebook page.
At approximately 9:05 will be the Race Where You Are, and at 10:05 there will be a socially distanced survivor drive-thru parade, starting at the Jimmy Jones shelter in Ottumwa Park.
On Friday between 5:30-6 p.m., survivors will have their picture taken when they pick up their race T-shirt. From 11 a.m.-7 p.m. that day, participants may pick up their packet in a curbside manner. Masks are strongly suggested during pick-up.
As of Thursday morning, there were 24 participants entered in the race, but registration is live through the Ottumwa Race for the Cure Facebook page.