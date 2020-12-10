OTTUMWA — Thursday hit a record high after tying the record Wednesday.
According to the hour-by-hour breakdown of Ottumwa temperatures on the National Weather Service website, Thursday’s high hit 62 degrees, breaking the 1979 record for Dec. 10 at 60 degrees. On Wednesday, Ottumwa tied the record for Dec. 9, set in 1993, at 57.
Weather patterns will change Friday though, as snow and rain move in along with lower temperatures. The forecast high for Friday is 40 degrees, all off the Dec. 11 high of 68 degrees set in 1949. Sunny skies will be replaced with a 100 percent chance of precipitation, with rain forecast for the day and a rain and snow mixture forecast for the night.