OTTUMWA — The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Ottumwa.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The award recognizes the city’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The City of Ottumwa’s annual financial report was judged by in panel of professionals to meet high standards including demonstrating a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the city’s financial story. The certificate program was established in 1945 to recognize and encourage excellence in financial reporting by state and local governments.
