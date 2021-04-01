OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center announced Thursday its CEO is retiring Friday. The hospital also announced his successor.
Phil Noel will end a 50-year career in health care Friday, the hospital announced. The current chief operating officer, Dennis Hunger, will succeed Noel in the role.
Noel's service came primarily in acute care. His tenure as CEO brought a behavioral health center, expanded specialized outreach services in four area counties, a walk-in clinic, and expanded orthopedic services.
Hunger came to Ottumwa in 2017, following six years as CEO of Washington County Hospital and Clinics in Washington, Iowa. Previous administrative experience comes from Logan Medical Center in Guthrie, Oklahoma, where he was CEO.
He is a southeastern Iowa native and current board president of the Bridge View Center and serves on the board of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.