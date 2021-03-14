OTTUMWA — One person died in a Sunday morning, two vehicle crash inside Ottumwa.
A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says Griselda Lizbet Chavez-Pazcual, 21, of Ottumwa, was killed after the vehicle they were driving crossed the centerline of West Second Street and crashed with a semi.
The crash occurred on West Second Street in Ottumwa, near the Harrows Branch intersection in northern Ottumwa. It was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
Chavez-Pazcual was driving a 2020 Jeep Liberty, but not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The semi was driven by Wayne Deen Waters, 80, of Blakesburg, who was not injured.