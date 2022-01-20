OTTUMWA — There will be no school in the Ottumwa Community School District on Friday due to a surge of illnesses impacting the district.
An announcement from the district did not specifically mention COVID-19, but said a high absentee rate of students, staff and bus drivers due to illnesses or symptoms is the reason for the school closure.
The closure will not impact the high school basketball games for Friday against Des Moines Hoover at Evans Middle School.
During the break, the district says it will deep clean and sanitize its school buildings. Primetime Youth Care Program, or PTYC, will be open during its regular hours for child care needs.
The district plans to resume a normal schedule on Monday.
"We hope the three-day weekend provides a needed break for our students, staff and bus drivers to rest and get well," the district announcement read. "We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but feel this is necessary for the health and safety of all."