OTTUMWA — A next textbook being reviewed by the Ottumwa School District can be evaluated by interested patrons.
A proposed textbook is on display now through June 4 and is available in the administration office during normal business hours. It's expected the Ottumwa School Board will approve purchasing the textbook at its June regular meeting.
The textbook “MyPerspectives,” was published in 2017 by Savvas Learning Company (formally known as Pearson).
The selection process was based on alignment to the Common Core, opportunities to build on students' prior knowledge as they are learning new skills, and high quality digital access. It will be used in the English language arts curriculum in grades nine and 10.