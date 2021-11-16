OTTUMWA — Another area school district has announced it'll give a longer Thanksgiving break to students and staff next week.
The Ottumwa Community School District said Tuesday there will be no classes held from Nov. 22-26.
“I’m grateful for the commitment of our students and families who have made sacrifices during this year to return to learn and the dedication of our staff to serve our students,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory.
The district said the break will also allow for deep cleaning of the building without disruptions to students or staff.
The district’s Prime Time Youth Care (PTYC) program will be open Monday and Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students will be released on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8:10 a.m.