OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District is “putting our money where our mouth is.”
In a combination of Wednesday’s school board meeting and a Thursday morning press conference, the district announced several initiatives to become one of the premier districts in the state. The list includes a $13 million two-year facilities investment, school safety advancements, a reduction in class sizes, increased staffing supports, addressing social/emotional learning needs, programming to advance academic achievement and an additional $300,000 in staff curriculum and technology requests.
“I think, as a district, we’re looking at this as a watershed period for our district,” Superintendent Mike McGrory said. “We have really done a lot of research. We’ve listened to our stakeholders, and what we recommended was not only far-ranging, it’s going to have a dramatic impact on the educational system here in Ottumwa.”
Facilities
One of the most visual changes introduced is a two-year, $13 million investment in the district's facilities.
Most of that, $8 million, will go into upgrades to the district’s existing north-side elementary buildings.
“One of the things that came across in our research was that our parents and our staff really appreciate, really like, our small, personalized elementaries,” McGrory said. “With that information, what we decided to do as a district is upgrade our north-side elementaries. We’re investing $8 million over the next two years to upgrade and keep that personalized, small-school experience for our students.”
That includes addressing a safety concern regarding secure entrances at each building. “As you may or may not know, right now we have several buildings that in order to get to the main office, you’d have to walk through the building to get there. What we will start working on this summer is having secure entrances going into all of our buildings,” he said.
Plans could possibly include additions to some buildings as well. In its goal to meet class size guidelines, buildings that are at capacity may need to expand to accommodate that. One example McGrory gave was Horace Mann. “We may need to look at an addition to that building to address some of their space needs, so that’s certainly a proponent of that.”
No definite plans for any of the buildings have been made yet. McGrory said the facility assessment report done on the north-side buildings in 2018 could serve as a guide, but the district is also looking to get input from staff on what needs to be done in each building.
“We really want our staff, our building leadership, to have a lot of input,” he said. “We know each one of those buildings have unique needs that have probably not been identified in previous studies.”
He said the process of working on getting that feedback will begin next month.
The proposal also calls for a $5 million investment in the south-side elementaries, Douma and Liberty, as well as Evans Middle School and Ottumwa High School.
“Liberty and Douma will be renovated to promote a smaller school feel,” reads a message to district parents put out Thursday morning. “In addition, Ottumwa High School and Evans Middle School will be renovated with the same goals in mind for the student experience.”
The two-year, $13 million investment is on top of a $5.5 million, 10-classroom addition to Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center to be completed this year. “We’re really proud of that addition,” McGrory said. “It will definitely make that a state-of-the-art, probably the premiere, preschool in the state of Iowa.”
Safety
In addition to creating secure entrances at each school building, the district is working to address safety concerns.
“Safety, as you know, is a concern for a lot of school districts, and we felt we need to be really proactive in addressing any safety concerns our parents or staff have,” McGrory said.
One initiative involves installing new cameras at the middle and high school as well as adding more cameras. “Then, we’ll repurpose all of our cameras at those levels into our pre-K through elementary buildings,” he said. That will take place over the next three to four months.
The district is also adding social/emotional staff next school year, ranging from guidance counselors, diversity advocates and behavioral specialists.
“So we’re working on addressing any safety concerns twofold. One is through facility upgrades and another is through adding additional staff,” McGrory said. “I think we are sending a strong message to our staff and you our parents that we’re all in. We’re going to invest whatever we need to make sure that they have the resources they need to have quality, safe learning environments.”
Staffing support and materials
The district is also investing in increasing staff resources. “Ottumwa is committed to recruiting and hiring qualified educators to work with the diversity of our students and decrease class and case loads for our staff, allowing for more personalized learning for our students,” said Mike Stiemsma, director of student supports.
Those plans include elementary diversity advocates to work with migrant students and families; additional English language learner teachers districtwide to work with students learning to speak English; additional special education teachers to support students with disabilities; a work experience coordinator to help students with disabilities build vocational skills and plan for life after graduation; additional sixth-grade English language arts teachers; Title I reading teachers at the elementary level; additional counselors across the district; and additional curriculum and instructional leaders for coaching supports for teachers.
Marci Dunlap, director of secondary education, said support is also coming in terms of materials to meet the needs of current staff. She said those materials could “run the gamut.”
“It could be hard copy materials: textbooks, anthologies, novels. It could also be digital software,” she said. “We have teachers who are breaking new ground right now in terms of remote instruction, and what they’re finding is there’s a lot of digital applications that can help them be more effective instructors online.”
Social/emotional
Many of the proposed staff additions stem from a goal of increasing what district officials call “social/emotional” supports or learning.
“Social/emotional learning is our instructional dedication to understanding the emotions and sometimes even anxieties or feels that our students are having,” Dunlap said. “If someone thinks the public school system is solely academic, they are mistaken. Social/emotional learning is our instructional investment, helping our students understand how to manage their feelings, identify their feelings, interact with others in a compassionate, human way.”
Lonna Anderson, director of elementary education, that behaviors that students need to be successful at school and beyond, such as coming to school every day on time, completing assigned work and being responsible, maybe simple to some, but it’s not always the case. “We may think every kid walks in the door with those. That’s not the case. We need to build those successful behaviors,” she said.
Dunlap spoke about relationship-building for students who have suffered adverse childhood experiences (ACES). “We’ve already begun using an improved and heightened social-emotional learning curriculum for our advisory at Evans Middle School, and it’s something that we know is going to increase the strength of our relationship and connection with students,” she said. “It’s also going to provide that one strong adult mentor that kids need to be successful in their lives.”
“If you don’t focus on both the academic and the social/emotional, a lot of our students aren’t going to have success today,” McGrory said. “We just have a lot of students now that have social/emotional needs, and if we don’t address those first, it’s going to dramatically impact what they can do academically, so they kind of go hand in hand.”
Classroom sizes
Classroom size is an issue that is a more measurable component of education.
“We know from our research study that class size was a concern for our families and our staff,” Anderson said. As a result, the district did a complete study going back several years that found the district’s average class size ranged from 18-21, a number she called “very reasonable.”
“Our overall class sizes are actually good. A lot of our class sizes are the best already, in this area for sure,” McGrory said. “We had pockets of class sizes that were larger. One of the ones that stuck out to me was our kindergarten class sizes.” They were some of the largest in the district, he said.
“A lot of times class sizes are perception. When you’re starting out in our system in kindergarten and your class sizes are larger, you have this perception that that’s going to continue,” he said. “We are committing to 20 class size limit to help eliminate that perception.
“We also saw that issue at the middle school, class sizes getting larger. When you have the combination of coming up from a small elementary school to a large middle school and then your class sizes go up, again that gives the impression that you have large class sizes,” he said. “Overall, our class sizes aren’t bad at the middle school, but with what we’re adding, we can dramatically decrease class sizes at the middle school.”
That’s why the district is taking a targeted approach to addressing class size. The projected class sizes of 20 in kindergarten through second grade; 23 in grades three through five; 22 at Evans; and 20 at OHS.
Programming
Several programs are being put into place to better serve a variety of needs of students in the district.
Anderson said one that’s being implemented is a state-of-the-art program to serve students with dyslexia. She said that while it’s “very hard” to be diagnosed as dyslexic because it needs a brain scan, statistics show that one in five individuals have dyslexia or characteristics of it. “We’ll work closely with our teachers in implementing best practices and programs for serving our students with dyslexia.”
Vern Reed, under-resourced student programming, spoke about the plan to increase alternative programming to run from seventh through 12th grade. “We all know that alternative education has a very bad reputation across America, and in many ways it’s well-deserved,” he said. “But the Ottumwa School District doesn’t see it that way. Alternative simply means finding a better way. We’re trying to find alternative and better pathways that fit the learning of each and every student.”
Reed said they’re still learning a lot about problems with drop-outs across the state, not just in Ottumwa.
“You can assume, if we’re running senior classes about 300-330 and our graduation rate is above 90%, we’re still losing 30 kids a year. One of the things we’re learning is we have to continue to figure out how to be proactive at a younger level,” he said. “We’re tired of hearing about barriers to education; the school district is working on creating barriers to dropping out of school.”
Jeff Kirby, director of innovative programs, said about 50% of students are not going to college after high school with many entering the workforce. “Based on surveys that we conducted, we found that we have a population of students that are not attending college,” he said. “That same research also shows we have students that are interested in a variety of career technical fields and have interest in learning about different careers and jobs available in the regional area.”
Kirby went on to discuss the career and technical education program, which is seeing an expansion with the purchase of the Market on Main building in downtown Ottumwa. Programming includes expansion of family and consumer science courses, a business program, a computer science program, health science courses, engineering courses, a welding and welding apprenticeship program, and construction trades.
“In partnership with Indian Hills, these programs will align with Hills’ programming and will provide students an opportunity to earn college credits for high school and seamlessly transition to Hills after graduation,” he said.
Dunlap discussed programming initiatives at a younger level, including personalized learning being implemented at the middle school. One focus there is literacy with the adoption of a pre-AP curriculum in English language arts and mathematics. She said those. Programs will align with the national AP curriculum created by the College Board and are vertically aligned to the high school pre-AP exam. “In essence, we’ll be starting to think about our students’ college pathway as early as sixth grade,” Dunlap said. “I’m very proud of this program, and I can’t wait to see what the staff does with it.”
Funding resources
While all of the above initiatives are intended to move the district forward, they also take an extensive amount of money. District CFO John Berg took some time to explain where funds will come from.
The $13 million in facility investments will be funded by the sales tax penny that is collected on all taxable purchases in the state. “It is funded through to the districts based on our enrollment count,” he said, and was extended in 2019 to run through 2050. “That allows the district the ability to bond against those future revenues, of which there are no negative property tax consequences.”
The increased staffing has several resources to fund it “without putting the district in a difficult financial position.” Growth of students in the district, paired with a reduction in students open enrolling out, means more funds in the state funding formula. With Gov. Kim Reynolds proposing 2.5% for the upcoming school year, the formula will provide $1 million in new funding that can be used to fund the positions, Berg said.
He also said rising enrollment in special populations such as ELL, special education and migrants provides additional, dedicated resources for support in these areas. Title I resources were increased based on census data showing there was an additional financial need in Ottumwa. Surpluses are also available in dedicated federal and state funds for some of those areas to be used for additional staffing.
COVID-19 has provided some funding opportunities as well, Berg said. “During the shutdown of school at the end of the 2020 school year, the district also realized a saving s related to student transportation, staff training time, utility costs,” he said. “These savings are available for one-time purchases such as technology items, curriculum and equipment.
“The district is also receiving resources related to the COVID pandemic,” her added. “Those are designed to help address learning gaps, assist special populations and support the school leaders with the necessary resources to meet the needs of individual students.
Additionally, prior staff reductions have also allowed the district to fill some of the positions where needs are being found, using already-existing resources, Berg said. An early retirement offering to staff will create future savings for the district to be allocated toward these investments as well.
“And finally, the school board has called for a vote on a voter-approved PPEL this year,” Berg said. “Those funds are designed to maintain the facilities in the district through repairs and maintenance. If the voted PPEL is approved, this will free up resources that are currently pulled from our general fund, which are used to pay for instructional costs, and allow those additional resources to be allocated toward instructional staffing and programs.
“All of this has generated a situation where the district feels these resources and investments can be made without any negative effect of property tax owners. We are, in fact, anticipating a property tax decrease of approximately 50 cents valuation, something that will bring us down to a level that hasn’t been seen in the timeline of approximately 10 years,” Berg said.
“As you can see, a lot of exciting things are going on in our district,” McGrory said. "I have no doubt that we’re going to reach a goal of becoming that elite district in Iowa, a destination school.”