OTTUMWA — Ottumwa students will return to school Aug. 24 as previously planned. The decision was confirmed during Monday's school board meeting, which was held electronically.
“I just wanted to make sure the board knows the governor waived the start date,” said Superintendent Nicole Kooiker at Monday night’s board meeting. “The board would have an option of moving the start date earlier.”
She said there wouldn’t be any contract days or alignment changes for staff.
“It wouldn’t mean we’d get additional student contact time. It would just mean we start earlier and end earlier,” she said.
Board members did not see a need to make changes. “Unless we have a reason to want to change it, I don’t know why we would,” said board member Morgan Brown.
The rest of the board voiced their agreement.
“I think it’s safe to say, Nicole, that we’re keeping the calendar as we approved it,” said David Weilbrenner, board president.
There was much more conversation on the possibility of reopening PTYC and WRAP services.
Board member Brian Jones raised concerns about how to implement monitoring. “Would you only allow so many kids, or how would you do that?”
Kooiker said they would have to come up with a plan to comply with social distancing guidelines and limit groups to 10.
“My guess is we’d utilize Liberty for PTYC and we’d utilize Pickwick for WRAP and have staff members spread out in different wings and locations of the building,” Kooiker said. “There’d definitely be steps to put in place.”
Board members also expressed concerns about what “essential” meant when it comes to working parents needing child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the only sticky spot I see is how do you determine who gets to go,” said Brown.
Jeremy Weller, board vice president, agreed. “I think it’s hard to determine. I think we’ve been trying for a month or two to determine what’s essential, and nobody understands what essential is right now.”
Jones questioned how students would be selected upon reopening. “Would we have it only for people at work? If you’re not a person that works and you don’t need it, can we say that we don’t really have the room for the kid just for the simple fact they’re trying to keep the social distancing?”
“We could definitely decide what essential is,” Kooker said. When asked about screening the children, she also touched on that. “If we’re going to serve essential first, I think we have to because I think we’d fill it up pretty quick.”
Board member Christina Schark pushed for opening the programs. “I personally feel like we need to open PTYC as soon as possible,” she said. “It may be hard to realize, but the vast majority of the world is still working.”
Families and employees, she said, “desperately need their child care back.
“We can’t keep PTYC closed all summer. Too many parents and families in our town depend on that. I think it needs to open Friday, May 1. I know that’s unrealistic, but as soon as possible."
Board member Nancy Manson disagreed, citing the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“I think as long as cases are increasing in Wapello County and Ottumwa, I think that it is premature to open it,” she said. “I’m not saying that I believe PTYC needs to be kept closed all summer long. I think it’s something we need to continue to evaluate.”
Brown sided with Schark. “I’m leaning in favor of opening it back up and trying to get back to business as usual,” he said. “The governor has put in place her plan to open back up. I think we need to have our plan to open back up.”
Weller proposed waiting a couple of weeks before making a decision.
“I don’t have a problem opening it back up,” he said. "I don’t know that I would do that now, but maybe the middle of May once things are supposed to be on a downhill slide.”
Board member Jeff Bittner agreed. “I think just another couple of weeks could make a big difference.”
“I would just like to reiterate that the vast majority of this community is still working,” said Schark, citing health care, retail and factory workers. “Whether that’s right our wrong, people need child care and a lot of people depend on PTYC for their child care.”
Kooiker proposed that the district begin putting a plan together on how to proceed with reopening and bringing it to the board at its May 11 meeting, when they can evaluate the situation to see if they want to move forward or hold off longer. The board unanimously agreed to the idea.
“At least we would have a plan in place to present you with,” said Kooiker.