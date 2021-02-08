OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Schools will continue to follow the COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented this school year even as Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted many restrictions in a Friday proclamation.
“We will continue to make the safety and health of our staff and students our paramount concern,” Superintendent Mike McGrory said in a statement released over the weekend. “With safety in mind, Ottumwa Schools will continue to require the same safety measures which we have implemented since the beginning of the school year.”
Those measures include requiring masks for students, staff and visitors and social distancing when possible. In addition, current breakfast and lunch as well as cleaning and sanitizing procedures will remain the same.
For the full statement, visit www.ottumwaschools.com.
The statement also noted that in collaboration with Wapello County Public Health, 200 staff members received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccination Friday. “We are optimistic that we will be able to provide the first shot for the remainder of our staff within the next two weeks,” McGrory said. “If all goes as planned, staff will have both rounds completed by the end of March.”