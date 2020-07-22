OTTUMWA — Registration for returning students is now open in the Ottumwa Community School District and continues through Aug. 7.
Students in first through 12th grade in the 2020-21 school year will register through PowerSchool, https://ottumwa.powerschool.com/public/home.html. Parents can access their accounts from web browsers on a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. Those needing additional assistance can utilize the help line or view instructions, which can be found at ottumwaschools.com by clicking into the “Parents” tab and selecting “Registration.”
Students new to the district can register online from Aug. 1-14 for first through 12th grade. Parents will need to provide proof of age and legal name for each student, such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or other legal document; proof of residency; and immunizations. Copies or photos of such documents can be uploaded through the online registration process or dropped off at the child’s school Aug. 6-14. Further instructions can be found through the district website.
Ottumwa Schools will also offer a virtual online option for parents with concerns about sending their child back to school due to COVID-19. Parents can find the application link on the district’s website under Parents, Registration, then clicking the Bulldog Virtual Learning link on the left navigation.
The district’s kindergarten and preschool registration was held in the spring. Those missing the kindergarten registration may contact their elementary school starting Aug. 6 for details on the process. Students ages 3 and 4 will continue to be registered at the Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center until all openings are full. Parents will need to provide proof of age and income. For more information on that process, contact Pickwick at 641-684-7179 to schedule a registration interview.
Classes are currently scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 24, with plans for students to attend face to face. Continuing updates can be found on the district’s Coronavirus Update Center at https://www.ottumwaschools.com/updates.