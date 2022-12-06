OTTUMWA — A federal agency said a Black Ottumwa middle school student faced repeated racist harassment over two school years, and the school district didn't do enough to stop it.
The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced Monday it had resolved a complaint filed against the Ottumwa Community School District. The settlement includes reimbursing the student's parent for past and future therapeutic services, conducting a review of district policies, providing additional training to staff, and conducting a climate survey to assess the prevalence of harassment.
Over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, the federal agency said students subjected a Black student to "racial harassment so pervasive that it constituted a racially hostile environment" and the district failed to take adequate action to protect the student.
Racial slurs were used repeatedly, the agency said. The Black student was referred to as a "slave" to the white students, or called a "blackie" or "cotton picker," a press release and documents released by the Department of Education say. The student was targeted by classmates making monkey noises during class and raising their fists to mock Black Power. A white classmate used the term KKK, then referenced the acronym to the "Kool Kids Klub."
The students made racially derogatory jokes and references, including kneeling on a Gatorade bottle in the Black student's presence and saying, "It can't breathe." The incident, federal investigators said, referenced the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis who repeatedly uttered the phrase "I can't breathe" while a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck and back until he died.
Federal investigators concluded that the district knew of the ongoing harassment and disregarded its obligations to investigate whether its response was effective.
Ottumwa Schools Superintendent Mike McGrory said the district will "move forward with systemic improvements to our policies and procedures to ensure equity for all of our students." The comment came in a four-paragraph statement released to media Tuesday morning that included a nod to the district's "Be The Best" branding campaign.
"Our district is always working to be the best," McGrory wrote. "We look forward to engaging in this work for the benefit of all Ottumwa CSD children."
McGrory invited that anyone with questions or concerns to contact the district's equity coordinator, Maria Lantz.
Catherine E. Lhamon, an assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education, said the district violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The act bars discrimination on the basis of race, color or natural origin from federally assisted programs.
"Federal civil rights law has for decades promised that no student should experience the racially hostile environment that the young person in this investigation endured," Lhamon said.
The federal agency released a redacted version of the letter it sent to McGrory. The letter states harassment began in 2020 and steadily worsened. The district investigated the concerns, several of the accused students were suspended, but otherwise the district did not follow up to ensure the behavior was not continuing.
The voluntary resolution includes the following commitments by the school district:
— Reimburse the student’s parent for documented expenses incurred related to past and future therapeutic services resulting from the racially hostile environment.
— Publish an anti-harassment statement stating that the district does not tolerate acts of harassment, including acts of harassment based on a student’s race, color, or national origin.
— Review and revise its policies and procedures to address Title VI’s prohibition of harassment based on race, color, or national origin.
— Provide training to district staff regarding the district’s obligation to respond to complaints of harassment based on race, color, or national origin.
— Provide age-appropriate information programs for students to address harassment based on race, color, or national origin. And,
— Conduct a climate survey to assess the prevalence of harassment in the student’s former school and provide suggestions for effective ways to address harassment.
