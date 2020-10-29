OTTUMWA — There’s more good news for the Ottumwa Community School District Food Service Department.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship awarded the department at $20,000 grant as part of the Farm to School programs for the month of October. It’s part of the new Local Produce and Protein Program announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Reynolds allocated $500,000 through CARES Act funding to help Iowa schools purchase locally grown products from Iowa farmers impacted by the COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. It is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Approved schools will be reimbursed for a portion of their costs to purchase produce and protein from local farmers; at least half the funds must be used on fruits and vegetables. Produce, liquid and shelled eggs, and dairy products (excluding liquid milk) must be purchased directly from local producers, food hubs, or food auctions. Meat and poultry products must be processed in-state or by a USDA-inspected meat locker.
All Iowa schools were eligible to apply for the grant. Yvonne Johnson, director of Food and Nutrition Services for Ottumwa Schools, Sia she applied for the grant because she sees the need for food in our community as well as the need for students to understand where their food comes from. “I support Iowa farmers and growers as much as possible,” Johnson said. “The real win for Ottumwa students is to receive fresh, locally grown, nutritious foods.”