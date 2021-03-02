OTTUMWA — About two-thirds of the 1,050 who cast ballots have approved the Ottumwa Community School District's effort to increase a tax levy that funds infrastructure and technology.
The increase to the maximum of $1.34 per $1,000 in valuation is not expected to impact the district's overall tax rate. In fact, officials expect the overall rate will be lower next fiscal year. This is because the district is lowering other levies, which will more than balance out the impact of the newly approved increase to the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
Ottumwa Schools CFO John Berg told the Courier last week, “Of the several components that make up the school’s property tax rate, we’re able to make room for this without any type of increase and overall a projected decrease. It would be the lowest school property tax rate since 2007."
The district has been pulling funds to upkeep its buildings and make other purchases from the general fund. These are capital investments that the PPEL levy was specifically created for. But the district has been utilizing it among the least of any other district its size in the state.
The increase in PPEL to the legal maximum will generate about $1.14 million — steady revenue the district can also loan against for years in advance.
There were 693 votes in support of the question, and 357 against, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.