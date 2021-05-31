OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District honored its roughly 250 high school graduates on Sunday, sending off the Class of 2021 at Bridge View Center.
"We made it to the year that we all imagined at least once in our childhood," said Leticia Sosa, a senior who gave the class address.
Adorning a cap with a printed-out note that read, "Last minute like everything else I did in high school," Sosa noted the differences in society over their high school careers.
"We are different, our peers are different, and our worlds are different," Sosa said.
Seniors chose Spencer Sones, a social studies teacher, to address the class.
"Congratulations graduates," he began. "You made it through your years of arduous study, a lot of challenges and a lot of hardships. You did an amazing job."
Before formally presenting the class of 2021 as graduates, Superintendent Mike McGrory complimented the group's talent and spirit.
"I hope that in years to come you will look back fondly on your years in the Ottumwa Community School District," he said. "Certainly, your Bulldog spirit has inspired myself, among many others. Your talents will be missed.
"I'm extremely proud of this class. Your ability to overcome very formidable pandemic challenges with determination, courage and grace was impressive this year."
The class valedictorians were introduced as Meghan Coulter, Matthew Graeve, Kilye Hucks, Nayeli Mejia, Emma Palm, Ally Paris, Meggie Parker, Bennett Rogers, Hayden Short and Emma Weilbrenner.