OTTUMWA — Monday, Feb. 21 is the state and federal holiday to commemorate George Washington's birthday. A number of City of Ottumwa offices and services are affected by the holiday.
Offices at Ottumwa's City Hall and the Ottumwa Public Works Central Garage will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of the holiday.
The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21.
The Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21.
Both the Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and the Recycling Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 21.
City residential trash and recycling normally collected on Monday, Feb. 21 will be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 22. Bulky items normally collected on Tuesdays will be picked up on Thursday, Feb. 24. There are no changes to county customer collection dates. Bridge City Sanitation offices will be closed for the holiday Monday.
The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 21.
Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices at 230 Turner Drive will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21.
The Beach Ottumwa will be open 5:30-11 a.m. for lap swim and regular programs on Monday, Feb, 21.