OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District reported Tuesday that another one of its staff members has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.
A staff member at Liberty Elementary tested positive and is the fourth staff member this year to do so, according to data reported by the district.
Meanwhile, the number of students in quarantine continues to decline, now 60 districtwide. Most under quarantine are at Evans Middle School, with 36 students quarantined after a disease exposure. There are eight quarantined at Ottumwa High School, seven at Eisenhower Elementary School, five at Pickwick Early Childhood Center, two at Liberty Elementary School and two at Wilson Elementary School.
State data from Tuesday reported that 55 Wapello County residents have died from the COVID-19 disease, one more than was reported Monday.
The number is two more than local officials have reported thus far. Their last death announcement was the 53rd death, made on Sept. 4.
Between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wapello County.
Around the Courier coverage area, there were two new cases reported by state data in Appanoose County and one new case in Davis County.
Statewide there were 340 new cases of the disease reported Tuesday with six new deaths. The state was reporting 502 new recoveries and 2,565 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth between Monday and Tuesday were Polk (40), Johnson (34), Story (27), Linn (24), and Woodbury (21).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.