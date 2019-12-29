OTTUMWA — A strange year in Iowa weather is drawing to a close. While Ottumwa avoided the worst of the flooding in 2019, it saw its share of extremes. Records started falling early, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
Ottumwa set a total of nine records for high or low temperatures for the date, including three in January alone. The first was Jan. 25, when temperatures fell to -13. And winter wasn’t done. Five days, on Jan. 30, later the thermometer plunged to -21, then repeated the mark the next night.
As cold as that was, it didn’t come particularly close to Ottumwa’s all-time record low of -27. That mark was set Feb. 3, 1996.
The life-threatening cold brought much of Iowa to a standstill as schools cancelled classes and officials warned against spending any time outdoors. Temperatures in Ottumwa were colder than at the South Pole as a vortex of arctic air spun through the Midwest.
Temperatures never fell that low again, but colder than normal air hung on over Iowa until early March. The delayed warmup cost a little time in thawing the ground for spring planting, but the spring rains were much more costly in that regard.
One more record low arrived in the spring, when temperatures fell to 29 on April 28. But in May the warmup really took hold. Temperatures hit 91 on May 16. Unlike the winter records, it didn’t herald a hot season. Temperatures in Ottumwa stayed largely within the normal ranges for the rest of the year, and the area never came near the all-time high of 106 from July 23, 2012.
Two more low temperature records fell on Oct. 26 (24 degrees), and Nov. 12 (2 degrees). But the year ended on a warm note. Christmas Eve saw a high of 58, and the holiday itself had an outright balmy high of 63.
Rainfall was a little higher than average, with a bit more than 41 inches falling in 2019. That’s about 11 percent more than the average. Less snow fell, though, as Ottumwa missed the average by about five inches.
It looks like 2020 will start out warm, with a high in the mid-40s on New Year’s Day. And, while long-range forecasts lack the accuracy of a weekly outlook, the National Climate Center expects near normal temperatures for southeast Iowa through the rest of the winter months.