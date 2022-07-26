OTTUMWA — Motorists are advised that Second Street at the Canadian Pacific Railroad near McPherson Street will be closed to all traffic starting Wednesday at 7 a.m.
This closure is to allow for unexpected railroad repairs, and is expected to be complete by day's end. Motorists should seek an alternate route around this work zone.
Also, motorists are advised that Jones Contracting will be repaving Lillian Street and, as a result, heavy truck traffic is expected in the areas off of Williams Street to Lillian.
A flagger will be in the area to direct traffic. This work is scheduled for Thursday and should be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting. Motorists should seek an alternate route around this work zone.
