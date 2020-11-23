OTTUMWA — Instead of getting on the bus or being dropped off by parents for school Monday, Ottumwa students were logging on.
Monday was the first day of districtwide virtual learning for Ottumwa Schools, with it continuing Tuesday. The transition for Monday and Tuesday, coupled with two weekends, Thanksgiving break and a day off for conferences, allowed the district 10 days to deep clean all the buildings in response to the increase of COVID-19 numbers in the community.
Horace Mann Elementary Principal Jody Williams felt her school was ready for the two-day transition.
“We prepared the students by practicing. When students were in session last week, our students practiced,” Williams said.
She said that teachers have been utilizing Google Classroom in various forms throughout the school year, which prepared students for the possibility of needing to go virtual.
“Part of that was an expectation we had even at the beginning of the year with our Return to Learn Plan,” Williams said. All teachers were to have two weeks of lessons on Google Classroom, keeping the lessons updated throughout the year. “Many of our teachers taught with Google Classroom even when we were face to face. I’m sure that preparation made for easier transitions for our students and staff.”
At Evans Middle School, Principal Aaron Ruff was overseeing the building’s third day of virtual learning Monday. Due to staffing concerns in the pandemic, the building already had a set of virtual days Nov. 12-13. That experience helped Monday’s transition run smoothly.
“I think that we have fixed some of those issues we found the first two days and made adjustments for these two days to make it better for students to learn and more effective for teachers to teach,” Ruff said.
“The expectation here is that we have been preparing for virtual learning all year long,” he added. Much like Williams’ building, students have been working from Google Classroom all year, with teachers loading assignments and lessons there since the start of school.
One thing Ruff though worked in their favor this time was advance notice. When the building went virtual earlier this month, the decision was made about half a day before they moved online. This time, there were several days of notice.
“Most of the feedback [from teachers] from the first few days was that they wished they would have had more time to prepare and wrap their heads around it,” Ruff said. “We were way more prepared for this time around, but I think anybody would be more prepared for the second time around.
“We spent a lot of time in class last week going over expectations of virtual lessons and to answer any questions students had about them. I think with the extra time we had to prepare our students and teachers for what today and tomorrow look like put to rest any panic our students and staff had.”
At Horace Mann, Williams started off the morning by sending out a video greeting to the students going over the day’s schedule and a recitation of “The Pledge of Allegiance.” Students then had video chat sessions with their classrooms at various times and were then given assignments to complete for the day.
However, she said if a student couldn’t get on in the morning, they were able to get on and watch a recording of the lessons and complete assignments throughout the day. “At the elementary level, attendance is based on assignments being completed,” Williams said. Though attendance counts were not final as of midday Monday, “I have anecdotal reports of many children logging on,” she said.
At Evans, Ruff said teachers preloaded recordings of instruction using different types of technology into Google Classroom. Students then would log on, watch the assignment or instruction and follow through with anything the teacher has assigned. If they had follow-up questions to the lesson or assignment, they are able to log onto “office hours” to meet with a teacher to get those answers or clarifications. “I think asking middle school students to be in front of a computer for eight hours a day is not really effective and not realistic,” Ruff said.
However, he said many students were putting extra effort into their virtual experience.
“A lot of students are logging on to office hours just to be a part of the group or be there with the teacher and not necessarily use the extra help,” Ruff said. “Our teachers have done a great job of making students want to be in those Zoom sessions with them even if they don’t have to be.”
Both principals thought the switch to virtual went fairly smoothly Monday. Williams said there were some glitches the first day, some on the school’s end and some technological difficulties for those at home. “We did our very best to problem-solve those, and adjustments are already being made for tomorrow based on what happened today,” she said. “We knew there would be glitches. Even when we’re all here every day, there are glitches.”
“We really have not ran into any problems,” Ruff said. “Students are showing up to their scheduled Zooms with teachers and they are doing their work.”
The biggest concern from the earlier virtual days, attendance, improved at Evans Monday. He said they went from about 155 absent the first set of days to about 108 absent Monday. “We are reaching out to absent families to see what we can do better to remind them or help them get logged onto their Zooms,” he said. “I’m hoping our calls to absent students today help students log in and not be absent and they help in their learning.”
Ruff said he is really proud of his staff for the efforts they’ve made in making the transition work. “I think they’ve done a really good job,” he said. “I just really appreciate the support we’re getting from parents. It takes a bit more effort from parents to make sure the students are logged on.”
“I would say it went well and people are reflecting to make tomorrow even better,” Williams said, adding that it’s hard to say exactly how successful it was because she had no preconceived notions or expectations. She is “absolutely” excited to have the students back in the building Monday. “However, I did hear squeals of glee and delight from teachers in the classroom as children appeared on the screen this morning.”