OTTUMWA — Controversial topics didn't shy from Tuesday's council agenda.
A proposal to replace the 1-cent local option sales tax with a 3% franchise fee on electric and natural gas bills inside Ottumwa city limits again generated discussion. Ultimately, the council decided Tuesday night wasn't the right time.
In a presentation to the council, City Administrator Phil Rath argued that it was the right time for the city to pursue this ordinance. He gave the history of recent decline in the city's property tax rate as one reason. While the fee would be expected to raise the average Ottumwa utility bill by about $4.30 per month, Rath argued the proposed property tax levy decrease would either offset or lessen the impact of the fees in most cases.
The fee is being pursued as the city has cut 26 jobs over the last decade, and as property valuations are increasing slower than officials had hoped. While the city's total tax rate has lowered the last two years, it is still one of the state's highest.
Rath has presented franchise fees as the best option to raise the city's revenues so it can continue to offer, and perhaps improve, the services it provides today.
"There simply isn't enough revenue to pay for all those services," Rath said. The city has undertaken some budget strategies like deferring capital improvements or taking on debt to pay for items it once used the general fund to pay for, but those strategies only work for so long and can cause bigger issues down the road.
As costs have risen over 9% from year to year, councilperson Marc Roe agreed that now isn't the right time to implement the fees. But, he said revenue will need to increase eventually or services offered will have to change.
"The public needs to understand that if we don't find a way to increase revenue, then we'll probably get by but we're going to get by with a lot less than what we have now," Roe said. "We're not going to have the same level of community service that everybody deserves and demands. It's just not going to be there, because costs will rise."
Hearing from citizens about those living on fixed incomes that struggle month-to-month to pay their bills already, Councilperson Sandra Pope said she is part of that crowd.
"Somewhere down the line, something is going to have to change," she admitted.
Brian Morgan, a resident and Wapello County Supervisor, argued that despite Rath's observation now is not the time. Residents and business owners he said are facing 40-year high inflation, high gas prices and other increased expenses that are causing enough challenges already.
He said requests from county residents for property tax suspensions are up.
"Please reconsider doing this right now," Morgan said. "Let's look down the road and hopefully, in a year, two years, hopefully things are better for all of us."
The agenda featured a host of related actions to the fees, but the combined action of the council essentially holds off on moving forward with the fees for now. It's unclear exactly when the council may revisit the discussion.
The council also made the final passage of the city's new animal ordinance.
The ordinance, which makes multiple changes to the city's animals code, has garnered considerable attention mostly due to requested changes to the city's long-standing pit bull ban. The ban remained in place in the modified ordinance.
Councilperson Cara Galloway said she hopes the conversation doesn't stop and the city will undertake efforts through social media to promote the many other changes contained in the ordinance.
"I hope that after tonight the conversation doesn't stop," the first-term council member said. "I hope we continue to have conversations about this."
Pope said the ordinance has "wiggle room" to grow. The revised ordinance text will be available on the city's website in full in the near future. While the third and final vote was taken, the ordinance won't be in effect until it is published in the city's official newspaper, The Ottumwa Courier.
The third and final vote was 4-1, with Galloway voting no.
Ottumwa Courier staff writer Chad Drury contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.